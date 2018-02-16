  1. Home
2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/16 20:31
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through Feb. 16
(46 medal events)
Nation G S B Tot
Germany 9 2 4 15
Norway 6 8 5 19
Netherlands 6 5 2 13
United States 5 1 2 8
Canada 4 5 4 13
Sweden 4 2 0 6
France 3 2 2 7
Austria 3 1 4 8
Italy 2 1 3 6
South Korea 2 0 1 3
Switzerland 1 3 1 5
Belarus 1 0 0 1
Japan 0 4 3 7
China 0 3 1 4
OA Russia 0 2 6 8
Czech Republic 0 2 2 4
Australia 0 2 1 3
Slovakia 0 2 0 2
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Finland 0 0 3 3
Britain 0 0 1 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Spain 0 0 1 1