2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Through Feb. 16
|(46 medal events)
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Germany
|9
|2
|4
|15
|Norway
|6
|8
|5
|19
|Netherlands
|6
|5
|2
|13
|United States
|5
|1
|2
|8
|Canada
|4
|5
|4
|13
|Sweden
|4
|2
|0
|6
|France
|3
|2
|2
|7
|Austria
|3
|1
|4
|8
|Italy
|2
|1
|3
|6
|South Korea
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Switzerland
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Belarus
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Japan
|0
|4
|3
|7
|China
|0
|3
|1
|4
|OA Russia
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Czech Republic
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Slovakia
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Slovenia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Britain
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Spain
|0
|0
|1
|1