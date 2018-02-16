Poland's PM discusses EU future, economy in Berlin

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's prime minister is meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin for talks on the European Union's future, energy projects and on intensifying bilateral ties.

Mateusz Morawiecki was greeted Friday in Berlin by Merkel. They were to hold a joint news conference following talks, and later Morawiecki is to give a speech at the Koerber Foundation think tank on future directions for Europe.

Morawiecki has said that his talks with Merkel will probably include Poland's refusal to accept migrants within an EU mandatory relocation plan and also Poland's opposition to the planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which Poland considers increases Europe's dependence on Russian gas and threatens Ukraine's security.

He is also to lay flowers at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.