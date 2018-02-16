Officials identify body found in concrete buried in backyard

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) — Officials have identified the body encased in concrete and buried in a backyard in Ohio.

The Stark County Coroner's Office said Thursday the body is that of 26-year-old Nicholas Stein, who was reported missing in February 2017.

A search for Stein led authorities to home in Massillon, where he recently lived. They discovered his body Feb. 2, inside a plastic container buried in the yard.

Police have charged 27-year-old Carl Spencer, of Hartville, with murder. Court records show he entered no plea Monday.

Defense attorney Derek Lowry previously said Spencer is pleading not guilty, but declined further comment.

Spencer is currently jailed on $5 million bond.