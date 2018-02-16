Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 16, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Periods of sun, nice;33;27;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;20;80%;73%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;NE;7;44%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;15;9;Rain developing;13;8;N;25;84%;100%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;18;11;Cloudy with a shower;15;10;WSW;12;75%;79%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;More sun than clouds;8;-1;Mostly sunny;7;-1;S;9;77%;6%;2

Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sun;-3;-11;Partly sunny;-4;-9;NNE;4;70%;0%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;11;3;Cloudy;11;4;E;10;63%;68%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as cold;-13;-21;Partly sunny, cold;-11;-19;WNW;9;77%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;34;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;21;NNE;11;73%;81%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;13;7;Mostly sunny;15;7;N;16;67%;5%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny and humid;26;20;A morning shower;25;20;NE;14;77%;54%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Cooler with rain;16;13;Showers around;22;11;SE;16;76%;94%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A little p.m. rain;36;22;A t-storm around;34;23;ENE;10;63%;49%;7

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;31;15;Sunny intervals;31;15;E;8;41%;2%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Increasing clouds;35;24;Sunny;34;25;S;12;65%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;16;9;Spotty showers;14;8;W;11;87%;88%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;7;-6;Mostly cloudy;5;-4;NNE;7;29%;16%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Milder with some sun;8;0;Clouds and sun;9;3;SE;9;71%;58%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;7;-1;Partly sunny;5;-1;N;8;72%;76%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;19;8;A t-storm in spots;19;9;SE;10;77%;86%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;E;16;55%;44%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little snow;2;-3;A little p.m. rain;3;1;E;15;87%;84%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;8;0;Mostly sunny;7;-1;SSE;7;64%;2%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;8;0;Partly sunny;8;1;ENE;11;68%;16%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;4;-4;A little p.m. rain;4;0;ENE;9;79%;85%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;Clouds and sun;31;24;ENE;13;58%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny and hot;34;18;A t-storm around;32;19;WNW;7;37%;63%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;11;-3;Sunny and cooler;7;-1;NW;17;25%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Turning cloudy;21;11;A shower in the p.m.;19;13;WNW;16;46%;57%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;25;16;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;WSW;12;58%;25%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;25;18;Some sun;27;18;E;8;57%;17%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;SE;11;64%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Colder;0;-9;A little p.m. snow;3;-5;WSW;16;62%;59%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;33;23;Partly sunny;32;22;ENE;12;54%;10%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Milder;4;0;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;WNW;7;82%;36%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;23;17;Nice with some sun;21;17;N;19;88%;6%;8

Dallas, United States;Foggy this morning;13;6;Rain and drizzle;15;7;E;10;67%;73%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;32;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ENE;15;71%;55%;11

Delhi, India;Nice with sunshine;24;12;Hazy sun;27;11;NNW;14;54%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;6;-5;Plenty of sun;11;1;S;12;30%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;Hazy sunshine;30;16;NW;7;44%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;Showers and t-storms;29;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;W;10;80%;89%;3

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;9;3;Partly sunny;9;6;SSE;21;85%;75%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Milder with some sun;10;2;Clouds and sun;12;0;NNE;9;35%;3%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;18;12;Partial sunshine;17;12;W;23;76%;5%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;24;19;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;19;SE;11;70%;28%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;25;17;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;NNE;12;79%;76%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;E;11;53%;29%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;-3;-7;A little snow, cold;-5;-9;NNE;14;88%;63%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;33;24;Sun and some clouds;34;24;S;10;67%;43%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Mostly sunny;21;17;E;20;75%;10%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;Clouds and sun, nice;27;21;NE;6;63%;55%;3

Hyderabad, India;High clouds;32;17;Sunlit and pleasant;32;16;E;9;27%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;25;9;Partly sunny, nice;24;8;NNW;12;50%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;10;7;Low clouds;9;5;ENE;16;82%;27%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Spotty showers;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;WSW;16;74%;66%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;Partly sunny;29;21;N;13;50%;36%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;27;16;A shower or t-storm;28;16;NE;10;47%;66%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up, mild;12;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;14;-2;W;9;26%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;30;17;Hazy sun;32;18;WNW;13;53%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;21;7;Clouds and sun;21;6;NW;7;62%;34%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny, breezy, warm;35;21;Lots of sun, breezy;33;18;N;27;29%;2%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;1;-3;Partly sunny;2;-3;WSW;12;71%;33%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;NE;16;57%;27%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;24;Periods of sun;30;24;WSW;9;68%;63%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;Hazy sun;30;17;SW;8;42%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNW;7;72%;73%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;12;4;Showers and t-storms;12;3;NE;11;75%;88%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;33;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;11;78%;65%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;26;22;Cloudy;26;21;SSE;9;78%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;16;9;A little rain;16;8;N;17;65%;55%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;10;2;Decreasing clouds;9;4;SSW;11;75%;32%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;24;11;Plenty of sunshine;25;12;ESE;8;31%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, humid;33;26;Morning showers;29;25;NE;8;79%;87%;4

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;16;6;Some sun;14;2;NNE;11;62%;27%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;30;27;A passing shower;31;27;ENE;12;69%;56%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;A couple of showers;29;23;NE;8;76%;86%;10

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;E;10;62%;5%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Turning sunny;24;11;Partial sunshine;29;14;SSE;11;48%;5%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;26;10;Partly sunny;25;9;NE;9;37%;27%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;28;21;ESE;13;66%;20%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;-1;-4;A little snow;1;-5;WSW;11;83%;82%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;E;18;72%;40%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;29;19;Nice with sunshine;30;20;NE;15;62%;2%;9

Montreal, Canada;Rain and snow shower;0;-12;Clouds and sun;-3;-6;SSE;4;66%;45%;3

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-3;-6;A little snow;-3;-5;SSE;11;76%;78%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;34;24;Hazy sun;34;23;N;13;39%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;28;14;A passing shower;27;16;NE;20;57%;66%;10

New York, United States;Spotty showers;15;-3;Inc. clouds;3;0;SSE;10;49%;81%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;18;11;Cooler with rain;15;11;W;10;81%;75%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder with some sun;-17;-23;Partly sunny, cold;-16;-21;SSW;8;85%;33%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;10;2;Partly sunny;7;-1;NNW;24;48%;26%;4

Oslo, Norway;Considerable clouds;2;-7;Partly sunny;-1;-4;SSE;4;86%;66%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;-4;-15;Mostly sunny;-3;-8;SE;14;67%;46%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;30;25;A morning shower;29;24;WNW;10;78%;71%;13

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;32;23;Nice with some sun;32;22;NNW;18;64%;42%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and drizzle;28;24;An afternoon shower;28;24;NE;14;79%;86%;3

Paris, France;Turning cloudy;10;2;Mostly sunny;8;-1;N;10;60%;27%;2

Perth, Australia;Very hot in the a.m.;36;20;Partly sunny, cooler;26;19;SSW;16;63%;2%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;36;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;S;11;57%;30%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More sun than clouds;32;22;Mostly sunny, warm;34;23;N;19;63%;11%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;20;Mostly sunny;34;20;N;8;40%;13%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cold;7;-3;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-1;NNW;7;66%;80%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;6;-11;Sunny and colder;0;-11;WNW;13;23%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;13;Cloudy with showers;20;13;E;15;74%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;18;9;Clouds and sun;17;7;SE;8;75%;9%;2

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy, p.m. showers;29;25;Rainy times;29;25;NNE;11;77%;92%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;2;-2;Clouds and sun;2;-1;ESE;15;61%;63%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;-2;-4;A little snow;-1;-5;N;8;91%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ENE;11;67%;63%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;28;16;Mostly sunny, warm;30;19;SSE;17;21%;2%;6

Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;13;3;Rather cloudy;14;6;SE;10;70%;67%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;-4;-8;A bit of p.m. snow;-2;-5;NNE;11;65%;87%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;Plenty of sunshine;17;10;W;11;65%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun;26;19;Partly sunny;25;18;ENE;23;65%;30%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;23;A shower or two;27;23;E;22;71%;77%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;17;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;N;12;60%;11%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;28;5;Sunny and nice;25;7;WSW;8;19%;1%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;32;16;Sunny and beautiful;32;15;WSW;10;41%;8%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;26;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;N;11;78%;30%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;17;8;Partial sunshine;16;3;NNE;10;63%;25%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;10;7;Rain;10;3;SW;23;77%;90%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;6;-7;Colder with sunshine;2;-5;NW;10;18%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;6;3;Partly sunny;11;4;ENE;15;61%;1%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;Sunny intervals;33;25;NNE;14;67%;44%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;7;-3;Abundant sunshine;10;-1;SSE;10;71%;12%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;22;A shower in spots;28;22;ENE;18;66%;66%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;1;-4;Mostly cloudy;0;-7;W;7;68%;70%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;28;22;Nice with some sun;27;22;NNE;20;56%;6%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Not as warm;23;16;Low clouds;21;17;ESE;22;65%;6%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow, cold;-3;-6;A little snow;-3;-5;NNE;13;71%;81%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as cold;5;-4;Sunny and chilly;6;-5;E;8;65%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds breaking;7;1;Some sun;9;2;ENE;7;67%;39%;3

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;14;8;A little a.m. rain;14;10;NNE;8;51%;66%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;20;12;Afternoon showers;16;13;W;14;67%;97%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;15;3;Sunny and nice;17;6;SE;7;47%;22%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;7;3;Partly sunny;11;0;NNW;18;55%;25%;4

Toronto, Canada;Colder;0;-7;Mainly cloudy;0;-2;WSW;19;66%;27%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Low clouds;16;7;Clouds and sun;18;11;SSE;4;60%;16%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Low clouds;16;11;Cloudy;18;11;SSE;14;71%;74%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;-10;-24;Colder;-10;-26;N;8;70%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;2;Snow and rain;6;-2;NNW;10;72%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain/snow showers;5;-1;Rain, then snow;4;1;NE;13;88%;87%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;35;22;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;ENE;10;40%;3%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;-1;-3;A little snow;1;-5;WNW;17;77%;82%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Snow showers;3;-2;Snow showers;3;-3;WNW;16;90%;84%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;24;20;Partly sunny, windy;24;20;NNW;42;76%;10%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;37;17;Plenty of sun;35;17;WSW;8;38%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with clearing;11;0;Mostly sunny, mild;11;3;NE;3;53%;58%;4

