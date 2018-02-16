Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 16, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Periods of sun, nice;91;80;A t-storm around;90;80;SW;13;80%;73%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;87;65;Plenty of sunshine;87;66;NE;4;44%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;59;49;Rain developing;55;46;N;15;84%;100%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;64;52;Cloudy with a shower;59;51;WSW;7;75%;79%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;More sun than clouds;47;30;Mostly sunny;45;31;S;6;77%;6%;2

Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sun;27;12;Partly sunny;25;15;NNE;2;70%;0%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;52;37;Cloudy;51;40;E;6;63%;68%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as cold;9;-6;Partly sunny, cold;12;-3;WNW;5;77%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;93;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;71;NNE;7;73%;81%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;55;45;Mostly sunny;59;44;N;10;67%;5%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny and humid;79;68;A morning shower;77;69;NE;9;77%;54%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Cooler with rain;60;56;Showers around;71;53;SE;10;76%;94%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A little p.m. rain;97;72;A t-storm around;93;74;ENE;6;63%;49%;7

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;88;59;Sunny intervals;88;60;E;5;41%;2%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Increasing clouds;96;74;Sunny;93;77;S;7;65%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;60;48;Spotty showers;57;46;W;7;87%;88%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;45;21;Mostly cloudy;41;25;NNE;5;29%;16%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Milder with some sun;47;31;Clouds and sun;48;38;SE;5;71%;58%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;44;31;Partly sunny;40;31;N;5;72%;76%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;66;47;A t-storm in spots;67;49;SE;6;77%;86%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;85;63;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;E;10;55%;44%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little snow;36;27;A little p.m. rain;37;33;E;9;87%;84%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;47;33;Mostly sunny;44;31;SSE;5;64%;2%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;47;33;Partly sunny;46;34;ENE;7;68%;16%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;39;25;A little p.m. rain;40;32;ENE;5;79%;85%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;87;72;Clouds and sun;88;75;ENE;8;58%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny and hot;94;65;A t-storm around;89;67;WNW;4;37%;63%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;52;26;Sunny and cooler;44;30;NW;10;25%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Turning cloudy;70;53;A shower in the p.m.;66;55;WNW;10;46%;57%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;77;61;Sunny and pleasant;81;62;WSW;8;58%;25%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;77;65;Some sun;80;65;E;5;57%;17%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;90;71;Partly sunny, nice;90;71;SE;7;64%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Colder;33;16;A little p.m. snow;37;23;WSW;10;62%;59%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;92;73;Partly sunny;89;71;ENE;8;54%;10%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Milder;40;32;Mostly cloudy;38;30;WNW;5;82%;36%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;73;62;Nice with some sun;70;63;N;12;88%;6%;8

Dallas, United States;Foggy this morning;56;43;Rain and drizzle;60;45;E;6;67%;73%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;90;77;A t-storm around;91;76;ENE;9;71%;55%;11

Delhi, India;Nice with sunshine;75;53;Hazy sun;80;53;NNW;9;54%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;43;23;Plenty of sun;51;33;S;8;30%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;84;60;Hazy sunshine;86;61;NW;5;44%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;Showers and t-storms;85;75;A t-storm or two;84;75;W;6;80%;89%;3

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;48;37;Partly sunny;48;43;SSE;13;85%;75%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Milder with some sun;49;36;Clouds and sun;54;33;NNE;6;35%;3%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;64;54;Partial sunshine;63;53;W;14;76%;5%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;75;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;66;SE;7;70%;28%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;78;62;A p.m. t-storm;78;62;NNE;7;79%;76%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;84;70;Mostly sunny;85;69;E;7;53%;29%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;26;19;A little snow, cold;24;16;NNE;9;88%;63%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;75;Sun and some clouds;92;76;S;6;67%;43%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;77;63;Mostly sunny;70;62;E;12;75%;10%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;81;67;Clouds and sun, nice;81;69;NE;4;63%;55%;3

Hyderabad, India;High clouds;89;62;Sunlit and pleasant;90;61;E;6;27%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;76;48;Partly sunny, nice;75;47;NNW;8;50%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;50;44;Low clouds;47;42;ENE;10;82%;27%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Spotty showers;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;WSW;10;74%;66%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;89;74;Partly sunny;85;69;N;8;50%;36%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;80;60;A shower or t-storm;82;61;NE;6;47%;66%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up, mild;54;28;Mostly sunny, mild;57;29;W;6;26%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;87;63;Hazy sun;89;65;WNW;8;53%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;70;44;Clouds and sun;69;44;NW;5;62%;34%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny, breezy, warm;96;70;Lots of sun, breezy;91;65;N;17;29%;2%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;35;26;Partly sunny;36;26;WSW;7;71%;33%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;74;Mostly sunny;86;73;NE;10;57%;27%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;91;74;Periods of sun;87;75;WSW;6;68%;63%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;84;60;Hazy sun;87;62;SW;5;42%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;NNW;4;72%;73%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;54;39;Showers and t-storms;54;37;NE;7;75%;88%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;92;79;A t-storm in spots;87;78;SW;7;78%;65%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;78;71;Cloudy;78;70;SSE;6;78%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;61;49;A little rain;61;47;N;10;65%;55%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;50;36;Decreasing clouds;48;39;SSW;7;75%;32%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;76;53;Plenty of sunshine;77;53;ESE;5;31%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, humid;91;79;Morning showers;84;77;NE;5;79%;87%;4

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;60;43;Some sun;57;35;NNE;7;62%;27%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;86;81;A passing shower;87;81;ENE;7;69%;56%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;A couple of showers;85;74;NE;5;76%;86%;10

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;92;75;Mostly sunny;92;75;E;6;62%;5%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Turning sunny;75;51;Partial sunshine;83;57;SSE;7;48%;5%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;80;50;Partly sunny;77;48;NE;6;37%;27%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;69;Partly sunny;82;70;ESE;8;66%;20%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;30;24;A little snow;33;22;WSW;7;83%;82%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;85;77;Mostly sunny, nice;86;77;E;11;72%;40%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;84;66;Nice with sunshine;85;68;NE;9;62%;2%;9

Montreal, Canada;Rain and snow shower;32;10;Clouds and sun;27;20;SSE;2;66%;45%;3

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. snow;26;20;A little snow;26;23;SSE;7;76%;78%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;93;74;Hazy sun;93;74;N;8;39%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;83;58;A passing shower;81;60;NE;13;57%;66%;10

New York, United States;Spotty showers;58;26;Inc. clouds;38;32;SSE;6;49%;81%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;64;52;Cooler with rain;58;51;W;6;81%;75%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder with some sun;2;-10;Partly sunny, cold;3;-6;SSW;5;85%;33%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;51;36;Partly sunny;45;31;NNW;15;48%;26%;4

Oslo, Norway;Considerable clouds;36;19;Partly sunny;29;24;SSE;2;86%;66%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;25;4;Mostly sunny;27;17;SE;9;67%;46%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;85;76;A morning shower;84;75;WNW;6;78%;71%;13

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;89;73;Nice with some sun;89;72;NNW;11;64%;42%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and drizzle;82;75;An afternoon shower;82;75;NE;9;79%;86%;3

Paris, France;Turning cloudy;51;36;Mostly sunny;47;31;N;6;60%;27%;2

Perth, Australia;Very hot in the a.m.;97;69;Partly sunny, cooler;79;66;SSW;10;63%;2%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;97;75;Mostly sunny;93;75;S;7;57%;30%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More sun than clouds;90;72;Mostly sunny, warm;93;73;N;12;63%;11%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;93;67;Mostly sunny;93;68;N;5;40%;13%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cold;44;27;A bit of p.m. snow;38;30;NNW;4;66%;80%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;43;13;Sunny and colder;32;12;WNW;8;23%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;68;55;Cloudy with showers;69;55;E;9;74%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;64;48;Clouds and sun;62;45;SE;5;75%;9%;2

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy, p.m. showers;84;77;Rainy times;84;77;NNE;7;77%;92%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;35;28;Clouds and sun;35;30;ESE;9;61%;63%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;29;24;A little snow;30;24;N;5;91%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;72;A t-storm in spots;87;73;ENE;7;67%;63%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;83;62;Mostly sunny, warm;86;66;SSE;11;21%;2%;6

Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;55;37;Rather cloudy;56;44;SE;6;70%;67%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;24;18;A bit of p.m. snow;28;24;NNE;7;65%;87%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;62;46;Plenty of sunshine;62;51;W;7;65%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun;79;66;Partly sunny;78;65;ENE;14;65%;30%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;73;A shower or two;81;74;E;13;71%;77%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;63;Clouds and sun, nice;77;63;N;7;60%;11%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;82;42;Sunny and nice;78;44;WSW;5;19%;1%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;90;60;Sunny and beautiful;90;59;WSW;6;41%;8%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;79;67;Mostly sunny;79;67;N;7;78%;30%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;63;47;Partial sunshine;62;37;NNE;6;63%;25%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;49;44;Rain;50;37;SW;14;77%;90%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;43;20;Colder with sunshine;35;22;NW;6;18%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;43;37;Partly sunny;52;39;ENE;9;61%;1%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;91;78;Sunny intervals;91;77;NNE;9;67%;44%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;44;26;Abundant sunshine;49;30;SSE;6;71%;12%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;71;A shower in spots;82;72;ENE;11;66%;66%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;34;25;Mostly cloudy;32;20;W;4;68%;70%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;82;71;Nice with some sun;81;72;NNE;12;56%;6%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Not as warm;73;60;Low clouds;69;63;ESE;14;65%;6%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow, cold;26;21;A little snow;27;22;NNE;8;71%;81%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as cold;41;24;Sunny and chilly;43;23;E;5;65%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds breaking;45;33;Some sun;48;35;ENE;5;67%;39%;3

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;57;46;A little a.m. rain;57;51;NNE;5;51%;66%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;68;54;Afternoon showers;60;55;W;9;67%;97%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;59;37;Sunny and nice;63;42;SE;4;47%;22%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;44;37;Partly sunny;52;32;NNW;11;55%;25%;4

Toronto, Canada;Colder;32;20;Mainly cloudy;33;29;WSW;12;66%;27%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Low clouds;61;45;Clouds and sun;64;53;SSE;2;60%;16%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Low clouds;61;51;Cloudy;65;51;SSE;9;71%;74%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;14;-11;Colder;15;-15;N;5;70%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;45;36;Snow and rain;43;28;NNW;6;72%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain/snow showers;41;30;Rain, then snow;40;34;NE;8;88%;87%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;96;71;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;ENE;6;40%;3%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;30;26;A little snow;35;23;WNW;10;77%;82%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Snow showers;37;29;Snow showers;37;27;WNW;10;90%;84%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;75;68;Partly sunny, windy;75;68;NNW;26;76%;10%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;98;63;Plenty of sun;95;62;WSW;5;38%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with clearing;53;33;Mostly sunny, mild;52;37;NE;2;53%;58%;4

