7 workers die in India while cleaning drainage pit

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Police say seven workers have died of suffocation while cleaning an underground drainage pit in a poultry farm in southern India.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Chowdesari says the deaths occurred Friday in Morem village in Andhra Pradesh state.

After the first worker entered the drainage pit, he shouted for help because of difficulty breathing. Chowdesari, who uses one name, said the eight other workers entered the pit to help.

He said four died on the spot and three others succumbed later in a hospital.

A large number of villagers gathered outside the poultry farm and demanded the arrest of farm officials.

Police said they were investigating the deaths.