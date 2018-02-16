Blackface in Chinese Lunar New Year sketch draws criticism

BEIJING (AP) — A comedy sketch that featured a Chinese woman in blackface has drawn accusations of racism after being broadcast on Chinese state television's Lunar New Year variety show, although some people were left wondering why it would be considered offensive.

The skit was shown Thursday night on state broadcaster CCTV and depicted the opening of a Chinese-built high-speed railway in Kenya. It featured actors in monkey and giraffe costumes, while the actress in blackface donned an exaggerated false bottom.

The segment was meant to celebrate Sino-African relations but many viewers blasted it online for cultural insensitivity.

The performance was part of CCTV's annual Lunar New Year gala. The program draws an audience of up to 800 million and is said to be one of the most watched in the world.