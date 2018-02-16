AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 7 at the Winter Olympics

John Daly of United States starts his third run during the men's skeleton final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb.
The women who hand out the awards for the winners ceremony watch the sliders during the men's skeleton final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchan
Austria's Matthias Mayer celebrates after finishing the men's super-G at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (A
Carle Brenneman, of Canada, starts her training run prior to the women's snowboard cross qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics i
Ryan Donato (16), of the United States, battles for the puck against Marek Daloga (71) and Michal Cajkovsky (56), of Slovakia, during the first period
From left, bronze medal winner Eva Samkova, of the Czech Republic, gold medal winner Michela Moioli, of Italy, silver medal winner De Sousa Mabileau J
Cha Junhwan, of South Korea, performs during the men's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneun
Joseph Luke Cecchini, of Italy, starts his third run during the men's skeleton final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday,
Maryna Antsybor, of Ukraine, competes during the women's 10km freestyle cross-country skiing competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, S
A fan from the United States watches men's curling matches at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Nat
Dario Cologna, of Switzerland, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 15km freestyle cross-country skiing competition at the 2018 Winter
Driver Edson Bindilatti and Edson Ricardo Martins of Brazil take a curve during the two-man bobsled training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchan
Michela Moioli, of Italy, reacts after winning gold as bronze medal winner Eva Samkova, of the Czech Republic, crashes across the finish line during t
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde loses control as he hits a gate during the men's super-G at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Frida
CORRECTS ID TO FRIDA HANSDOTTER OF SWEDEN INSTEAD OF WENDY HOLDENER OF SWITZERLAND - Gold Medal winner Frida Hansdotter, of Sweden, celebrates during
Brendan Kerry of Australia performs during the men's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung,
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Frida Hansdotter of Sweden won gold in the women's slalom and Matthias Mayer broke Norway's 16-year grip on the men's super-G title at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Friday. Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan set an Olympic record in the men's figure skating short program. And in skeleton, Yun Sungbin of South Korea dominated to win gold and become a hometown hero.
Here are some highlights of Day 7 from Associated Press photographers.
___
More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org