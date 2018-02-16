New Zealand vs. Australia T20 scoreboard

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Friday from the tri-series Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park:

New Zealand won the toss New Zealand

Martin Guptill c Maxwell b Tye 105

Colin Munro c Maxwell b Tye 76

Tim Seifert c Finch b Agar 12

Mark Chapman hit wicket b Stanlake 16

Colin de Grandhomme b Richardson 3

Ross Taylor not out 17

Kane Williamson c Tye b Richardson 1

Ben Wheeler not out 1

Extras (3lb, 8w, 1nb) 12

TOTAL (for six wickets) 243

Overs: 20. Batting time: 93 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-132, 2-155, 3-212, 4-220, 5-222, 6-224.

Did not bat: Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

Bowling: Kane Richardson 4-0-40-2 (2w), Billy Stanlake 4-0-43-1 (1w), Andrew Tye 4-0-64-2 (4w), Marcus Stoinis 4-0-50-0 (1w,1nb), Ashton Agar 3-0-24-1, D'Arcy Short 1-0-19-0.

Australia

David Warner b Sodhi 59

D'Arcy Short c Seifert b Boult 76

Chris Lynn c Guptill b de Grandhomme 18

Glenn Maxwell b Southee 31

Aaron Finch not out 36

Marcus Stoinis run out 4

Alex Carey n ot out 1

Extras (18w,2nb) 20

TOTAL (for five wickets) 245

Overs: 18.5. Batting time: 95 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-121, 2-143, 3-199, 4-217, 5-238.

Did not bat: Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Bill Stanlake.

Bowling: Trent Boult 3.5-0-42-1 (7w), Ben Wheeler 3.1-0-64-0 (8w,2nb), Tim Southee 4-0-48-1 (1w), Ish Sodhi 4-0-35-1 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 3.5-0-56-1 (1w).

Result: Australia won by 5 wickets.

Umpires: Paul Wilson, Australia, and Shaun Haig, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.