Berry picking at Taipei’s only strawberry farm

Enjoy strawberry season close to home with strawberry picking and jam-making in Neihu

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2018/02/16 16:42

Strawberry season in Taiwan lasts from December through April. (Image from Accupass)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While Dahu Township in Miaoli is Taiwan’s premiere locale to visit for strawberry season, fruit enthusiasts in Taipei can visit a closer venue, the Donglin Strawberry Farm (東林草莓農場) in Neihu District, Taipei City. 


(Image from Accupass) 

The Neihu farm grows pesticide-free strawberries inside a large greenhouse tucked into the mountains. The farm is a part of the White Stone Valley Leisure Agricultural Area, the only officially recognized leisure farming area in Taipei.


(Image from Accupass) 

The farm offers strawberry picking and jam-making class as soon as next weekend and for the following Saturdays: Feb. 24, Mar. 10, Mar. 24, Apr. 7, April 21.


(Image from Accupass) 

For NT$600 (US$20), you can pick your own strawberries, learn how to make strawberry jam, take home NT$200 worth of strawberries and a jar of jam, and eat lunch. Tickets are available through Accupass.


(Image from Accupass) 
