AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

An orchestra from North Korea performed at the National Theater in Seoul as part of a rapprochement between the rivals during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

It also included a rare visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, who was received by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Conservatives in South Korea protested the visit by the North Korean delegation.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, an Indian man dressed as Hindu goddess Kali performed a fire act during a procession to mark a religious festival.

Thousands of students and faculty from the Catholic-run St. Scholastica's College in the Philippine capital danced en masse on Valentine's Day to press their call for an end to violence against women and children.

