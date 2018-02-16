AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Feb. 16

thru 25, Pyeongchang, South Korea — Winter Olympics.

Centurion, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. India, 6th ODI.

Auckland, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Australia, T20 tri-series.

thru 18, Muscat, Oman — golf, European Tour, Oman Open.

thru 18, Adelaide, South Australia — golf, US LPGA Tour, Women's Australian Open.

thru 18, Los Angeles — golf, US PGA Tour, Genesis Open.

thru 18, Doha, Qatar — tennis, WTA, Qatar Total Open.

thru 18, Rotterdam, Netherlands — tennis, ATP, ABN AMRO World Tournament.

thru 18, Buenos Aires, Argentina — tennis, ATP, Argentina Open.

thru 18, Uniondale, New York — tennis, ATP, New York Open.

Reno, Nevada — boxing, Raymundo Beltran vs. Paulus Moses for vacant WBO lightweight title.

SATURDAY, Feb. 17

South Africa — rugby, Super Rugby: Stormers vs. Jaguares, Lions vs. Sharks.

Manchester, England — boxing, George Groves vs. Chris Eubank Jr. for Groves' WBA and Eubanks' IBO super middleweight titles.

Las Vegas — boxing, David Benavidez vs. Ronald Gavril for Benavidez's WBC super middleweight title.

SUNDAY, Feb. 18

Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, T20 tri-series.

Johannesburg — cricket, South Africa vs. India, 1st T20.

Sylhet, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.

thru 24, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — tennis, WTA, Dubai Duty Free Championship.

Los Angeles — basketball, NBA All-Star game.

MONDAY, Feb. 19

thru 25, Rio de Janeiro — tennis, ATP, Rio Open.

thru 25, Marseille, France — tennis, ATP, Open 13 Provence.

thru 25, Delray Beach, Florida — tennis, ATP, Delray Beach Open.

thru 25, Budapest, Hungary — tennis, WTA, Hungarian Ladies Open.

TUESDAY, Feb. 20

Europe — football, Champions League last 16: Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas, Chelsea vs. Barcelona.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 21

Europe — football, Champions League last 16: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Roma, Sevilla vs. Manchester United.

Auckland, New Zealand — cricket, T20 tri-series final.

Centurion, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. India, 2nd T20.

thru 25, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Abu Dhabi Tour.

THURSDAY, Feb. 22

thru 25, Doha, Qatar — golf, European Tour, Qatar Masters.

thru 25, Chonburi, Thailand — golf, US LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand.

thru 25, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Honda Classic.

Europe — football, Europa League.

FRIDAY, Feb. 23

Marseille, France — rugby, Six Nations, France vs. Italy.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Highlanders vs. Blues, Melbourne vs. Queensland.

SATURDAY, Feb. 24

Dublin — rugby, Six Nations, Ireland vs. Wales.

Edinburgh, Scotland — rugby, Six Nations, Scotland vs. England.

Cape Town, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. India, 3rd T20.

Belgium — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. ACT, Crusaders vs. Chiefs, New South Wales vs. Stormers, Lions vs. Jaguares, Bulls vs. Hurricanes.

Inglewood, California — boxing, Wisaksil Wangek vs. Juan Francisco Estrada for Wisaksil's WBC super flyweight title; Donnie Nietes vs. Juan Carlos Reveco for Nietes' IBF flyweight title; Brian Viloria vs. Artem Dalakian for vacant WBA flyweight title.

SUNDAY, Feb. 25

London — football, English League Cup final: Arsenal vs. Manchester City.

Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 1st ODI.

Tokyo — athletics, Tokyo Marathon.