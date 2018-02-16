  1. Home
'Dreamers' left in limbo as Senate rejects immigration bills

By ALAN FRAM and KEVIN FREKING , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/16 13:56

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fate of hundreds of thousands of "Dreamer" immigrants remains in limbo, a day after the Senate rejected rival plans that would have spared them from deportation and strengthened the nation's border security.

Senators dealt President Donald Trump an especially galling defeat. More than a quarter of his fellow Republicans abandoned him and voted against a measure based on priorities he had spelled out.

Also defeated was a plan by a bipartisan group of senators. They offered a compromise that would have shielded the young immigrants and financed Trump's demands for money to build his border wall, though more gradually than he wants. Eight Republicans joined most Democrats in backing that plan, but it fell short after the White House threatened a veto and GOP leaders opposed it.