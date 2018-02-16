Civilians have no place to run as Turkey offensive drags on

BEIRUT (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Syrians are hiding from bombs and airstrikes in caves and basements nearly a month into Turkey's offensive in Afrin.

They're trapped in the Kurdish enclave while Turkish troops and their allies are bogged down in fierce ground battles against formidable opponents.

A slow-moving ground offensive, the assault on Afrin threatens to become a protracted standoff, deepening an already dire humanitarian situation. It could also prove costly for Turkey, diplomatically and militarily. So far, nearly 80 civilians in Afrin, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, and 31 Turkish soldiers have been killed. Turkey says it does all it can to avoid civilian casualties.

Fighting on six fronts, the Turkey-backed troops have met stiff resistance from the Kurdish People's Defense Units, known as the YPG.