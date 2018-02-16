Trump to tackle mental health, school safety _ but not guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promising to tackle school safety and "the difficult issue of mental health" in response to the deadly shooting in Florida. He made no mention of the scourge of gun violence.

Not always a natural in the role of national comforter, Trump at one point directly addressed children who may feel "lost, alone, confused or even scared."

Trump said: "I want you to know that you are never alone and you never will be."

While Trump stressed the importance of mental health and school safety improvements, his latest budget request would slash Medicaid, the major source of federal funding for treating mental health problems, and cut school safety programs by more than a third.