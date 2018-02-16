  1. Home
  2. World

Trump to tackle mental health, school safety _ but not guns

By CATHERINE LUCEY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/16 13:47

President Donald Trump pauses as he arrives to speak about the mass shooting at a South Florida High School from the White House, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver a statement on the mass shooting at a South Florida High School from the White House, Thursday, Feb. 15, 201

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room at the White House, in Washington, Thursday, Feb 15, 2018, about the tragic school shooting in Pa

President Donald Trump walks from the Diplomatic Room of the White House, in Washington, Thursday, Feb 15, 2018, after speaking about the tragic schoo

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promising to tackle school safety and "the difficult issue of mental health" in response to the deadly shooting in Florida. He made no mention of the scourge of gun violence.

Not always a natural in the role of national comforter, Trump at one point directly addressed children who may feel "lost, alone, confused or even scared."

Trump said: "I want you to know that you are never alone and you never will be."

While Trump stressed the importance of mental health and school safety improvements, his latest budget request would slash Medicaid, the major source of federal funding for treating mental health problems, and cut school safety programs by more than a third.