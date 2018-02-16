All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 58 39 16 3 81 208 155 Boston 55 35 12 8 78 185 133 Toronto 59 35 19 5 75 198 165 Florida 54 25 23 6 56 158 175 Detroit 56 23 24 9 55 150 170 Montreal 57 22 28 7 51 146 179 Ottawa 56 20 27 9 49 150 196 Buffalo 58 17 30 11 45 139 191 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 57 33 17 7 73 181 167 Pittsburgh 59 33 22 4 70 185 175 New Jersey 57 29 20 8 66 173 176 Philadelphia 57 28 19 10 66 169 167 Carolina 58 27 22 9 63 160 174 Columbus 57 29 24 4 62 154 162 N.Y. Islanders 59 28 25 6 62 197 214 N.Y. Rangers 58 27 26 5 59 166 178 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 56 34 13 9 77 176 147 Winnipeg 57 33 15 9 75 183 154 St. Louis 59 34 21 4 72 170 151 Dallas 57 33 20 4 70 175 151 Minnesota 57 31 20 6 68 170 163 Colorado 56 31 21 4 66 176 163 Chicago 58 24 26 8 56 162 169 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 57 38 15 4 80 196 155 San Jose 57 30 19 8 68 166 158 Calgary 58 30 20 8 68 165 167 Anaheim 59 28 20 11 67 164 168 Los Angeles 57 30 22 5 65 163 143 Edmonton 56 23 29 4 50 158 188 Vancouver 57 22 29 6 50 150 184 Arizona 58 16 32 10 42 142 197

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Columbus 3

Colorado 2, Montreal 0

Florida 4, Vancouver 3

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Los Angeles 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

New Jersey 5, Carolina 2

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 1

Ottawa 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Calgary 4, Nashville 3

Washington 5, Minnesota 2

Anaheim 3, Chicago 2

Arizona 5, Montreal 2

Vegas 4, Edmonton 1

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 8 p.m.