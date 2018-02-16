6 friends shattered by Florida shooting forge new bond

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Six friends who survived a deadly mass shooting at their south Florida high school say they will rely on their close bonds to help each other move beyond the tragedy.

Joey Cordover, Noah Kaufman, John Greenberg, Sam Resnick, Ethan Rocha, and Jonathan Blank were all in class Wednesday afternoon when a gunman opened fire with an AR-15.

The six have been friends since elementary school and were texting each other during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High to make sure everyone was OK.

The friends say they know they have many hard days to come as they deal with the loss of their classmates. They plan to look to each other for solace.