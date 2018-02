United States 2, Slovakia 1

Slovakia 1 0 0 —1 United States 1 0 1 —2

First Period_1, United States, Ryan Donato (Troy Terry, Chris Bourque), 7:10 (pp). 2, Slovakia, Andrej Kudrna (Tomas Surovy, Michal Cajkovsky), 7:35. Penalties_Marek Hovorka, Svk (hooking), 6:51; Ivan Baranka, Svk (boarding), 12:43.

Second Period_No scoring. Penalties_Milos Bubela, Svk (high sticking), 4:49. Juraj Valach, Svk (holding), 12:53; Jordan Greenway, USA (interference), 16:23.

Third Period_3, United States, Ryan Donato (Mark Arcobello, Chris Bourque), 2:51 (pp). Penalties_Slovakia bench, served by Ladislav Nagy (too many men), 2:44; Troy Terry, USA (high sticking), 3:13.

Shots on Goal_United States 9-16-6-31. Slovakia 7-6-9-22.

Goalies_United States, Ryan Zapolski. Slovakia, Jan Laco.

Referees_Olivier Gouin, Canada; Tobias Wehrli, Switzerland; Nicolas Fluri, Switzerland; Alexander Otmakhov, Russia.