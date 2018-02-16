AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Feb. 12, 2018 photo, a member of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs on a float during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio d
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Latin America saw the closing days of the region's carnival celebrations with parades and parties in the streets.
Bolivia was hit by floods and landslides in Cochabamba, while two separate explosions killed 12 people during the carnival celebration in Oruro.
In Guatemala, former President Alvaro Colom, who governed from 2008 to 2012, was detained in a corruption case.
In Colombia's capital, police clashed with protesters demanding improvements to the public transportation.
In the Chicharrones neighborhood of Santiago, Cuba, a wrestling-loving local man created a homegrown, neighborhood-backed program to support aspiring wrestlers from the country's economically struggling provinces.
In Mexico City, Cruz Azul goalkeeper Jesus Corona failed to stop the shot by Necaxa's Carlos Gonzalez during a Mexico soccer league match.
This photo gallery was curated by photojournalist Jorge Saenz based in Asuncion, Paraguay. On Twitter: @jsaenz1958
