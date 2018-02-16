Head of anticorruption mission in Honduras resigns

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States' anti-corruption mission in Honduras has resigned citing a lack of support from the regional body and the Honduran government.

Juan Jimenez Mayor said Thursday that the OAS didn't provide the resources necessary for the mission to be effective and noted that OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro did not receive him last month when he traveled to Washington.

The mission was established in 2016 after President Juan Orlando Hernandez bent to massive street protests calling for an international body to investigate corruption. The public wanted a U.N. commission similar to the one in Guatemala, but the OAS stepped in instead.

In December, the mission announced a corruption case against several lawmakers, but in January Honduras' Congress passed a law effectively shielding them.