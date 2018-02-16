Penguins beat Kings 3-1 for 10th straight home win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zach Aston-Reese broke a third-period tie with a power-play goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Thursday night for their 10th straight home victory.

Two nights after scoring his first two NHL goals, Aston-Reese gave the Penguins the lead at 5:24 of the period. Kris Letang's point shot through traffic clipped Aston-Reese's skate and went between goalie Jonathan Quick's pads.

The Penguins' home streak is the longest since a franchise-record 13-game run during the 2013-14 season. The Penguins haven't lost in Pittsburgh since Jan. 4, a 4-0 setback to Carolina. Pittsburgh has won eight of 10 overall and 13 of 17.

Ryan Reaves scored in the second period, and Evgeni Malkin added an empty-netter. Matt Murray, playing his 100th NHL game, stopped 34 shots.

Dion Phaneuf scored a power-play goal in his Kings debut two nights after being acquired from Ottawa along with Nate Thompson in a trade for Marian Gaborik and Nick Shore.

Quick finished with 36 saves for the Kings, losers of three straight.

DEVILS 5, HURRICANES 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, and Stefan Noesen scored twice to help New Jersey win its second straight after losing four in a row.

Kyle Palmieri and Damon Severson also scored for the Devils, and Keith Kinkaid made 27 saves.

Hischier had the primary assist on Palmieri's go-ahead goal late in the second period and helped blow the game open in the third, combining with Noesen to score goals in a 32-second span.

Jeff Skinner and defenseman Brett Pesce scored for Carolina. Scott Darling had 17 saves.

ISLANDERS 3, RANGERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaroslav Halak stopped 50 shots for his first shutout of the season as theIslanders kept up their recent mastery of the crosstown-rival Rangers.

Josh Bailey, Jordan Eberle and Thomas Hickey each scored for the Islanders, who have won all three meetings this season and 10 of the last 11. Rookie sensation Mathew Barzal had three assists to help the Islanders move into a tie with Columbus one point behind Carolina for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Halak, who faced 51 shots in a loss to Columbus on Tuesday night, had 15 saves in the first period, 14 in the second and another 21 in the third for his 42nd career shutout.

Henrik Lundqvist finished with 32 saves for the Rangers, who have lost six of eight overall and dropped to 0-4-1 in five visits to Bazrclays Center since the Islanders moved to the Brooklyn arena in 2015. The Rangers remained four points behind the Hurricanes, who lost at New Jersey.

LIGHTNING 4, RED WINGS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored twice, Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, and Tampa Bay beat Detroit for the 11th straight time.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 38 saves and Victor Hedman picked up three assists for the Lightning, who were coming off an 0-2 road trip. Alex Killorn had the other Tampa Bay goal.

Tomas Tatar scored for Detroit and Jimmy Howard stopped 28 shots.

SENATORS 3, SABRES 2, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mike Hoffman scored 1:13 into overtime to lift Ottawa past Buffalo.

Hoffman took a cross-ice pass from Erik Karlsson and beat Robin Lehner with a one-timer from the left side to end the Senators' two-game skid.

Marian Gaborik, making his Ottawa debut two days after being acquired from Los Angeles, and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who rallied after trailing twice in the third period. Craig Anderson made 23 saves.

Scott Wilson and Evan Rodrigues scored in regulation for the Sabres, and Lehner finished with 33 saves.

Brassard sent the game to overtime after tying the score 2-2 with 30.9 seconds left in regulation.

CAPITALS 5, WILD 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his league-leading 34th goal and had three assists, and Tom Wilson scored twice to lead Washington.

Ovechkin assisted on Wilson's opening goal in the second period before adding his own in a building in which he's had plenty of success for the Capitals. In eight career games in Minnesota, Ovechkin has 11 goals.

Andre Burakovsky and Nicklas Backstrom each had a goal and assist for Washington, which had lost four of its previous six games, including back-to-back overtime losses. Philip Grubauer made 32 saves.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 22 shots as the Wild's franchise-record home points streak was snapped at 13 games. Nino Niederreiter scored his 100th NHL goal and Eric Staal added his 26th of the season in the third period for Minnesota.

FLAMES 4, PREDATORS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk and Dougie Hamilton each had a goal and an assist to lead Calgary.

Mark Jankowski and Curtis Lazar also scored, and David Rittich made 29 saves. The Flames won two of their last three to finish 4-2 on their longest trip of the season.

Ryan Johansen, Yannick Weber and Nick Bonino scored for Nashville, and Pekka Rinne made 27 saves. The Predators had won two in a row, and Rinne was 10-0-1 in his previous 11.

DUCKS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Ondrej Kase had a goal and two assists, Adam Henrique scored in the third period and Anaheim handed Chicago its eighth straight loss.

Nick Ritchie added a goal and an assist and John Gibson made 42 saves as Anaheim improved to 1-1 on a four-game trip. The Ducks had dropped two in a row and four of six, hurting their playoff positioning as they try for a wild card in the Western Conference.

Kase found a wide-open Henrique in front for his 18th goal at 8:34, giving Anaheim a 3-2 lead. Chicago pulled Anton Forsberg for an extra attacker with about 2:15 left, but Gibson made a great stop on Brandon Saad to help the Ducks hold on during the frantic final minutes.

Duncan Keith scored his first goal of the season for last-place Chicago, which has lost seven in a row at home. Saad also snapped a long scoring drought, and Forsberg made 29 stops.

The eight-game slide for the once-mighty Blackhawks is their longest losing streak since they dropped nine in a row in early 2012.

COYOTES 5, CANADIENS 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brendan Perlini scored twice in a 19-second span in the second period, and Arizona won its third straight and fourth in the last five games.

Perlini scored his first two goals since a four-game streak from Jan. 18-25. Tobias Rieder had a goal and assist in the third period to help the Coyotes hold off a late Montreal rally.

Clayton Keller had a goal and three assists, and Antti Raanta made 34 saves for the Coyotes. The have earned points in five straight games.

The Canadiens, on the second night of a back-to-back after playing at Colorado on Wednesday, lost their fourth straight. Brendan Gallagher scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season.

Gallagher and Daniel Carr scored less than two minutes apart in the third to cut the Coyotes' lead to 3-2.