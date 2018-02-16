In aftermath of shooting, a community mourns and wonders why

Students grieve at Pine Trails Park for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Thursday, Fe
Zack King, left, comforts friend Mychal Bradley in front of 17 angels representing those who died in Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas
Students gather during a vigil at Pine Trails Park for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla
Students grieve during a vigil at Pine Trails Park for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla
Pamela Tilton, rear, comforts Che James-Riley, 18, as they light a candle at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Hi
One of the 17 angel sculptures on display is shown before a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,
People pray around one of seventeen crosses, after a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Scho
Students walk past one of seventeen crosses after a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Schoo
A woman places a poster of shooting victim Meadow Pollack, at one of seventeen crosses, after a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Wednesday sho
Joey Kandil, 18, a recent graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, places a ring around a candle on one of seventeen crosses, after a candlel
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A timeline released by Florida authorities shows that the 19-year-old former student who confessed to a deadly high school shooting was only in the building for six minutes.
Police say that during that brief time period Wednesday afternoon, Nikolas Cruz shot more than two dozen people, killing 17 and wounding others.
Cruz was charged with murder Thursday.
It was the nation's deadliest school attack since a gunman targeted an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, more than five years ago.