In aftermath of shooting, a community mourns and wonders why

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A timeline released by Florida authorities shows that the 19-year-old former student who confessed to a deadly high school shooting was only in the building for six minutes.

Police say that during that brief time period Wednesday afternoon, Nikolas Cruz shot more than two dozen people, killing 17 and wounding others.

Cruz was charged with murder Thursday.

It was the nation's deadliest school attack since a gunman targeted an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, more than five years ago.