|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|58
|39
|16
|3
|81
|208
|155
|20-5-1
|19-11-2
|10-5-1
|Boston
|55
|35
|12
|8
|78
|185
|133
|19-7-4
|16-5-4
|12-2-2
|Toronto
|59
|35
|19
|5
|75
|198
|165
|19-8-2
|16-11-3
|8-5-1
|Washington
|57
|33
|17
|7
|73
|181
|167
|20-8-2
|13-9-5
|11-5-3
|Pittsburgh
|59
|33
|22
|4
|70
|185
|175
|22-7-1
|11-15-3
|11-5-0
|New Jersey
|57
|29
|20
|8
|66
|173
|176
|16-10-3
|13-10-5
|9-7-1
|Philadelphia
|57
|28
|19
|10
|66
|169
|167
|14-9-6
|14-10-4
|6-4-5
|Carolina
|58
|27
|22
|9
|63
|160
|174
|15-9-5
|12-13-4
|6-6-4
|Columbus
|57
|29
|24
|4
|62
|154
|162
|17-10-1
|12-14-3
|10-8-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|59
|28
|25
|6
|62
|197
|214
|16-10-4
|12-15-2
|9-8-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|58
|27
|26
|5
|59
|166
|178
|18-10-3
|9-16-2
|7-7-3
|Florida
|54
|25
|23
|6
|56
|158
|175
|13-9-3
|12-14-3
|8-4-1
|Detroit
|56
|23
|24
|9
|55
|150
|170
|12-11-7
|11-13-2
|6-12-2
|Montreal
|56
|22
|27
|7
|51
|144
|174
|14-10-6
|8-17-1
|10-6-2
|Ottawa
|56
|20
|27
|9
|49
|150
|196
|13-11-5
|7-16-4
|6-10-3
|Buffalo
|58
|17
|30
|11
|45
|139
|191
|8-16-4
|9-14-7
|5-6-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|56
|37
|15
|4
|78
|192
|154
|20-4-2
|17-11-2
|13-1-1
|Nashville
|56
|34
|13
|9
|77
|176
|147
|19-6-3
|15-7-6
|11-4-2
|Winnipeg
|57
|33
|15
|9
|75
|183
|154
|21-5-2
|12-10-7
|8-6-2
|St. Louis
|59
|34
|21
|4
|72
|170
|151
|19-12-0
|15-9-4
|9-5-2
|Dallas
|57
|33
|20
|4
|70
|175
|151
|20-9-1
|13-11-3
|9-10-0
|Minnesota
|57
|31
|20
|6
|68
|170
|163
|20-5-5
|11-15-1
|10-9-0
|San Jose
|57
|30
|19
|8
|68
|166
|158
|15-9-3
|15-10-5
|14-4-3
|Calgary
|58
|30
|20
|8
|68
|165
|167
|13-13-3
|17-7-5
|8-6-3
|Anaheim
|59
|28
|20
|11
|67
|164
|168
|15-9-4
|13-11-7
|9-5-6
|Colorado
|56
|31
|21
|4
|66
|176
|163
|20-7-1
|11-14-3
|7-8-1
|Los Angeles
|57
|30
|22
|5
|65
|163
|143
|14-9-3
|16-13-2
|8-9-3
|Chicago
|58
|24
|26
|8
|56
|162
|169
|12-13-3
|12-13-5
|6-9-2
|Edmonton
|55
|23
|28
|4
|50
|157
|184
|12-14-2
|11-14-2
|10-5-0
|Vancouver
|57
|22
|29
|6
|50
|150
|184
|10-15-3
|12-14-3
|5-9-1
|Arizona
|57
|15
|32
|10
|40
|137
|195
|7-16-4
|8-16-6
|2-8-5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 6, Columbus 3
Colorado 2, Montreal 0
Florida 4, Vancouver 3
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, Los Angeles 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0
New Jersey 5, Carolina 2
Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 1
Ottawa 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Calgary 4, Nashville 3
Washington 5, Minnesota 2
Anaheim 3, Chicago 2
Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 8 p.m.