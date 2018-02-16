Italy's Moioli wins snowboardcross; Jacobellis finishes 4th

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Italy's Michela Moioli won the gold medal in Olympic women's snowboardcross Friday, overtaking American Lindsey Jacobellis about halfway down the course, then beating the rest of the field to the finish line.

Jacobellis finished fourth, continuing her hard-luck career at the Olympics. The world's most decorated rider, Jacobellis has failed to return to the podium since settling for silver after an ill-advised jump in 2006 while she was clear in the lead.

Julia Pereira de Sousa Mablieau of France took silver this time. Defending champion Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic got clipped from behind and skidded across the line for bronze.

Jacobellis had about a two-body-length lead on the field when Moioli overtook her on a curve. Samkova drafted behind and pushed Jacobellis out to the edge of the course and, from there, she couldn't gain any ground.

