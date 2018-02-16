All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 58 39 16 3 81 208 155 20-5-1 19-11-2 10-5-1 Boston 55 35 12 8 78 185 133 19-7-4 16-5-4 12-2-2 Toronto 59 35 19 5 75 198 165 19-8-2 16-11-3 8-5-1 Washington 57 33 17 7 73 181 167 20-8-2 13-9-5 11-5-3 Pittsburgh 59 33 22 4 70 185 175 22-7-1 11-15-3 11-5-0 New Jersey 57 29 20 8 66 173 176 16-10-3 13-10-5 9-7-1 Philadelphia 57 28 19 10 66 169 167 14-9-6 14-10-4 6-4-5 Carolina 58 27 22 9 63 160 174 15-9-5 12-13-4 6-6-4 Columbus 57 29 24 4 62 154 162 17-10-1 12-14-3 10-8-2 N.Y. Islanders 59 28 25 6 62 197 214 16-10-4 12-15-2 9-8-1 N.Y. Rangers 58 27 26 5 59 166 178 18-10-3 9-16-2 7-7-3 Florida 54 25 23 6 56 158 175 13-9-3 12-14-3 8-4-1 Detroit 56 23 24 9 55 150 170 12-11-7 11-13-2 6-12-2 Montreal 56 22 27 7 51 144 174 14-10-6 8-17-1 10-6-2 Ottawa 56 20 27 9 49 150 196 13-11-5 7-16-4 6-10-3 Buffalo 58 17 30 11 45 139 191 8-16-4 9-14-7 5-6-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 56 37 15 4 78 192 154 20-4-2 17-11-2 13-1-1 Nashville 56 34 13 9 77 176 147 19-6-3 15-7-6 11-4-2 Winnipeg 57 33 15 9 75 183 154 21-5-2 12-10-7 8-6-2 St. Louis 59 34 21 4 72 170 151 19-12-0 15-9-4 9-5-2 Dallas 57 33 20 4 70 175 151 20-9-1 13-11-3 9-10-0 Minnesota 57 31 20 6 68 170 163 20-5-5 11-15-1 10-9-0 San Jose 57 30 19 8 68 166 158 15-9-3 15-10-5 14-4-3 Calgary 58 30 20 8 68 165 167 13-13-3 17-7-5 8-6-3 Colorado 56 31 21 4 66 176 163 20-7-1 11-14-3 7-8-1 Los Angeles 57 30 22 5 65 163 143 14-9-3 16-13-2 8-9-3 Anaheim 58 27 20 11 65 161 166 15-9-4 12-11-7 9-5-6 Chicago 57 24 25 8 56 160 166 12-12-3 12-13-5 6-9-2 Edmonton 55 23 28 4 50 157 184 12-14-2 11-14-2 10-5-0 Vancouver 57 22 29 6 50 150 184 10-15-3 12-14-3 5-9-1 Arizona 57 15 32 10 40 137 195 7-16-4 8-16-6 2-8-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Columbus 3

Colorado 2, Montreal 0

Florida 4, Vancouver 3

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Los Angeles 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

New Jersey 5, Carolina 2

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 1

Ottawa 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Calgary 4, Nashville 3

Washington 5, Minnesota 2

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 8 p.m.