Residents of central Taiwan enthralled by rare view of snow-capped mountain

TAIPEI (CNA) -- The unusually warm winter weather and clear skies across Taiwan on Thursday gave Chiayi residents a rare view of Jade Mountain capped with snow, a scene they have been photographing and sharing on social media.



At 1:32 p.m., the temperature in the Chiayi area was 31.8 degrees, the highest recorded so far this year, which lured many residents outdoors, dressed in summer wear.



People in the areas of Lantan, Jenyitan, and the Chungyi Bridge near Mituo Temple were able to get a clear view of the top of Jade Mountain, Taiwan's highest peak, which was covered in snow.



Their many photographs of the snow-capped mountain have been posted on social media, along with comments about the beauty of the scene. According to Chiayi's Environmental Protection Bureau, visibility in the southwestern city was excellent as of 3 p.m. because of the good air quality.



Since October 2017, the air quality indicator in Chiayi has been surging often to a level above 100, signaling unhealthy air quality, but on Thursday it dropped to 41, the bureau said.



It was the second time this year that the snow-covered top of Jade Mountain became visible in the Chiayi area, the first being on Jan. 14, environmental officials noted.



They said the view was reminiscent of a famous painting by the late local artist Chen Cheng-po (陳澄波, 1895-1947), titled "Snow Accumulation on Jade Mountain."



It was the artist's last painting before his execution during the White Terror period in 1947, according to his son Chen Chung-kuang (陳重光 ).