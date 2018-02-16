Hoffman scores in OT as Senators rally past Sabres, 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mike Hoffman scored 1:13 into overtime to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Hoffman took a cross-ice pass from Erik Karlsson and beat Robin Lehner with a one-timer from the left side to end Ottawa's two-game skid.

Marian Gaborik and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who rallied after trailing twice in the third period. Craig Anderson made 23 saves.

Scott Wilson and Evan Rodrigues scored in regulation for the Sabres, and Lehner finished with 33 saves.

Brassard sent the game to overtime after tying the score 2-2 with 30.9 seconds left in regulation.

Gaborik, making his Senators debut after being acquired from Los Angeles on Tuesday night, tied it 1-1 when he tipped a point shot from Karlsson past Lehner at 5:15 of the third.

Rodrigues put Buffalo back ahead with 4 1/2 minutes left as he took a pass from Kyle Okposo and beat Anderson off the post and in for his fourth of the season.

Earlier in the third, the Sabres had their best offensive pressure of the game during a power play when they kept the puck in the Senators end for the entire two minutes. Kyle Okposo and Ryan O'Reilly both hit the post with shots, but that was as close as Buffalo got during the advantage.

The Senators outshot the Sabres 22-12 over the first two periods and had four power plays to just one for the Sabres, but the only goal came 6:31 into the game as Wilson took a shot from the faceoff circle that beat Anderson on the short side. The puck was lobbed into the Senators end before being bobbled by the defensive pairing of Mark Borowiecki and Thomas Chabot and ended up on Wilson's stick.

NOTES: Nick Shore also made his Senators debut after coming over with Gaborik in the deal the sent Dion Phaneuf and Nate Thompson to the Kings. ... Alexandre Burrows and Frederik Claesson sat out for the Senators. Burrows was serving the fourth game of a 10-game suspension for kneeing Taylor hall of the New Jersey Devils in the head. ... Jack Eichel, Jordan Nolan and Justin Falk were scratched by the Sabres. ... Buffalo has points in 10 straight games (7-0-3) against the Senators.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host Lost Angeles on Saturday.

Senators: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.