|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|58
|39
|16
|3
|81
|208
|155
|Boston
|55
|35
|12
|8
|78
|185
|133
|Toronto
|59
|35
|19
|5
|75
|198
|165
|Florida
|54
|25
|23
|6
|56
|158
|175
|Detroit
|56
|23
|24
|9
|55
|150
|170
|Montreal
|56
|22
|27
|7
|51
|144
|174
|Ottawa
|56
|20
|27
|9
|49
|150
|196
|Buffalo
|58
|17
|30
|11
|45
|139
|191
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|57
|33
|17
|7
|73
|181
|167
|Pittsburgh
|59
|33
|22
|4
|70
|185
|175
|New Jersey
|57
|29
|20
|8
|66
|173
|176
|Philadelphia
|57
|28
|19
|10
|66
|169
|167
|Carolina
|58
|27
|22
|9
|63
|160
|174
|Columbus
|57
|29
|24
|4
|62
|154
|162
|N.Y. Islanders
|59
|28
|25
|6
|62
|197
|214
|N.Y. Rangers
|58
|27
|26
|5
|59
|166
|178
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|55
|34
|12
|9
|77
|173
|143
|Winnipeg
|57
|33
|15
|9
|75
|183
|154
|St. Louis
|59
|34
|21
|4
|72
|170
|151
|Dallas
|57
|33
|20
|4
|70
|175
|151
|Minnesota
|57
|31
|20
|6
|68
|170
|163
|Colorado
|56
|31
|21
|4
|66
|176
|163
|Chicago
|57
|24
|25
|8
|56
|160
|166
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|56
|37
|15
|4
|78
|192
|154
|San Jose
|57
|30
|19
|8
|68
|166
|158
|Calgary
|57
|29
|20
|8
|66
|161
|164
|Los Angeles
|57
|30
|22
|5
|65
|163
|143
|Anaheim
|58
|27
|20
|11
|65
|161
|166
|Edmonton
|55
|23
|28
|4
|50
|157
|184
|Vancouver
|57
|22
|29
|6
|50
|150
|184
|Arizona
|57
|15
|32
|10
|40
|137
|195
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 6, Columbus 3
Colorado 2, Montreal 0
Florida 4, Vancouver 3
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, Los Angeles 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0
New Jersey 5, Carolina 2
Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 1
Ottawa 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Washington 5, Minnesota 2
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 8 p.m.