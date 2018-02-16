  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/16 11:27
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 41 16 .719
Boston 40 19 .678 2
Philadelphia 30 25 .545 10
New York 23 36 .390 19
Brooklyn 19 40 .322 23
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 33 24 .579
Miami 30 28 .517
Charlotte 24 33 .421 9
Orlando 18 39 .316 15
Atlanta 18 41 .305 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 34 22 .607
Indiana 33 25 .569 2
Milwaukee 32 25 .561
Detroit 28 29 .491
Chicago 20 37 .351 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 44 13 .772
San Antonio 35 24 .593 10
New Orleans 31 26 .544 13
Memphis 18 38 .321 25½
Dallas 18 40 .310 26½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 35 25 .583
Oklahoma City 33 26 .559
Denver 32 26 .552 2
Portland 32 26 .552 2
Utah 30 28 .517 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 44 14 .759
L.A. Clippers 30 26 .536 13
L.A. Lakers 23 33 .411 20
Sacramento 18 39 .316 25½
Phoenix 18 41 .305 26½

___

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte 104, Orlando 102

Detroit 104, Atlanta 98

Philadelphia 104, Miami 102

Indiana 108, Brooklyn 103

Washington 118, New York 113

Houston 100, Sacramento 91

L.A. Clippers 129, Boston 119

New Orleans 139, L.A. Lakers 117

Oklahoma City 121, Memphis 114

Toronto 122, Chicago 98

Utah 107, Phoenix 97

Portland 123, Golden State 117

Thursday's Games

Denver 134, Milwaukee 123

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Team World vs. Team USA at Los Angeles, Calif., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games
2018 All-Star Game

Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen at Los Angeles, Calif., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

No games scheduled.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.