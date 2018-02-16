|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|41
|16
|.719
|—
|Boston
|40
|19
|.678
|2
|Philadelphia
|30
|25
|.545
|10
|New York
|23
|36
|.390
|19
|Brooklyn
|19
|40
|.322
|23
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|Miami
|30
|28
|.517
|3½
|Charlotte
|24
|33
|.421
|9
|Orlando
|18
|39
|.316
|15
|Atlanta
|18
|41
|.305
|16
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Indiana
|33
|25
|.569
|2
|Milwaukee
|32
|25
|.561
|2½
|Detroit
|28
|29
|.491
|6½
|Chicago
|20
|37
|.351
|14½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|44
|13
|.772
|—
|San Antonio
|35
|24
|.593
|10
|New Orleans
|31
|26
|.544
|13
|Memphis
|18
|38
|.321
|25½
|Dallas
|18
|40
|.310
|26½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|35
|25
|.583
|—
|Oklahoma City
|33
|26
|.559
|1½
|Denver
|32
|26
|.552
|2
|Portland
|32
|26
|.552
|2
|Utah
|30
|28
|.517
|4
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|44
|14
|.759
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|26
|.536
|13
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|33
|.411
|20
|Sacramento
|18
|39
|.316
|25½
|Phoenix
|18
|41
|.305
|26½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Charlotte 104, Orlando 102
Detroit 104, Atlanta 98
Philadelphia 104, Miami 102
Indiana 108, Brooklyn 103
Washington 118, New York 113
Houston 100, Sacramento 91
L.A. Clippers 129, Boston 119
New Orleans 139, L.A. Lakers 117
Oklahoma City 121, Memphis 114
Toronto 122, Chicago 98
Utah 107, Phoenix 97
Portland 123, Golden State 117
|Thursday's Games
Denver 134, Milwaukee 123
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Team World vs. Team USA at Los Angeles, Calif., 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Sunday's Games
|2018 All-Star Game
Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen at Los Angeles, Calif., 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
No games scheduled.
|Thursday, Feb. 22
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.