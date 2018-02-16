Friday's Olympic Curling Sums

|MEN
|Game 13
|Denmark
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|—6
|Italy
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|—4
|Denmark
Team Shots: 76, Team Points: 263, Team Percentage: 87.
Oliver Dupont, Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.
Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 18, Points: 57, Percentage: 79.
Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
|Italy
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 266, Team Percentage: 84.
Joel Retornaz, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Simone Gonin, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Amos Mosaner, Shots: 19, Points: 55, Percentage: 72.
Daniele Ferrazza, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
|Game 14
|South Korea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|—5
|Norway
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—7
|South Korea
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 276, Team Percentage: 86.
Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
Oh Eunsu, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
Kim Changmin, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Lee Kibok, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
|Norway
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 285, Team Percentage: 89.
Christoffer Svae, Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.
Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Torger Nergaard, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
|Game 15
|United States
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—4
|Sweden
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|—10
|United States
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 207, Team Percentage: 81.
Tyler George, Shots: 16, Points: 46, Percentage: 72.
John Landsteiner, Shots: 16, Points: 64, Percentage: 100.
John Shuster, Shots: 16, Points: 42, Percentage: 66.
Matt Hamilton, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.
|Sweden
Team Shots: 63, Team Points: 220, Team Percentage: 87.
Niklas Edin, Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.
Henrik Leek, Shots: 6, Points: 18, Percentage: 75.
Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 16, Points: 61, Percentage: 95.
Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 16, Points: 61, Percentage: 95.
Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 9, Points: 27, Percentage: 75.
