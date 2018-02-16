  1. Home
Friday's Olympic Curling Sums

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/16 11:22
MEN
Game 13
Denmark 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 —6
Italy 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 —4
Denmark

Team Shots: 76, Team Points: 263, Team Percentage: 87.

Oliver Dupont, Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.

Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 18, Points: 57, Percentage: 79.

Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Italy

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 266, Team Percentage: 84.

Joel Retornaz, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Simone Gonin, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Amos Mosaner, Shots: 19, Points: 55, Percentage: 72.

Daniele Ferrazza, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Game 14
South Korea 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 0 —5
Norway 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 1 —7
South Korea

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 276, Team Percentage: 86.

Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

Oh Eunsu, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

Kim Changmin, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Lee Kibok, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Norway

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 285, Team Percentage: 89.

Christoffer Svae, Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Torger Nergaard, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Game 15
United States 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 —4
Sweden 4 1 0 2 0 1 0 2 —10
United States

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 207, Team Percentage: 81.

Tyler George, Shots: 16, Points: 46, Percentage: 72.

John Landsteiner, Shots: 16, Points: 64, Percentage: 100.

John Shuster, Shots: 16, Points: 42, Percentage: 66.

Matt Hamilton, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.

Sweden

Team Shots: 63, Team Points: 220, Team Percentage: 87.

Niklas Edin, Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.

Henrik Leek, Shots: 6, Points: 18, Percentage: 75.

Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 16, Points: 61, Percentage: 95.

Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 16, Points: 61, Percentage: 95.

Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 9, Points: 27, Percentage: 75.

