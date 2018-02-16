  1. Home
2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/16 11:14
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through 2 of 7 medal events for Feb. 16
Through 41 of 46 total medal events
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 6 7 5 18
Germany 9 2 4 15
Canada 4 5 4 13
Netherlands 5 5 2 12
United States 5 1 2 8
Austria 3 1 3 7
Japan 0 4 3 7
France 3 1 2 6
OA Russia 0 2 4 6
Sweden 3 2 0 5
Italy 1 1 3 5
South Korea 2 0 1 3
Australia 0 2 1 3
Switzerland 0 2 1 3
Finland 0 0 3 3
China 0 2 0 2
Slovakia 0 2 0 2
Czech Republic 0 1 1 2
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Britain 0 0 1 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Spain 0 0 1 1