NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Can-Am Duel 1 Results

Friday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 63 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 63, 0, 0.

3. (13) Darrell Wallace Jr, Chevrolet, 63, 0, 0.

4. (5) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 63, 0, 0.

5. (9) Kurt Busch, Ford, 63, 0, 0.

6. (11) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 63, 0, 0.

7. (20) David Ragan, Ford, 63, 0, 0.

8. (4) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 63, 0, 0.

9. (12) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 63, 0, 0.

10. (15) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 63, 0, 0.

11. (14) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 63, 0, 0.

12. (16) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 63, 0, 0.

13. (18) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 63, 0, 0.

14. (1) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 63, 0, 0.

15. (17) Justin Marks, Chevrolet, 63, 0, 0.

16. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 57, 0, 0.

17. (19) David Gilliland, Ford, accident, 47, 0, 0.

18. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 38, 0, 0.

19. (2) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, accident, 8, 0, 0.

20. (7) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 8, 0, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 138.145 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 8 minutes, 25 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.207 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 14 laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Bowman 0; J.Logano 1-11; J.Marks 12; J.Logano 13-57; R.Blaney 58-63

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 2 times for 54 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 5 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 0 laps; J.Marks, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: .

Top 16 in Points: .

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.