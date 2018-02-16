Aston-Reese lifts Pens past Kings for 10th home win a row

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zach Aston-Reese broke a third-period tie with a power-play goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Thursday night for their 10th straight home victory.

Two nights after scoring his first two NHL goals, Aston-Reese gave the Penguins the lead at 5:24 of the period. Kris Letang's point shot through traffic clipped Aston-Reese's skate and went between goalie Jonathan Quick's pads.

The Penguins' home streak is the longest since a franchise-record 13-game run during the 2013-14 season. The Penguins haven't lost in Pittsburgh since Jan. 4, a 4-0 setback to Carolina. Pittsburgh has won eight of 10 overall and 13 of 17.

Ryan Reaves scored in the second period, and Evgeni Malkin added an empty-netter. Matt Murray, playing his 100th NHL game, stopped 34 shots. Murray is in sole possession of first place for the most wins in his first 100 games among goalies to debut since 2005-06. He is unbeaten in regulation in his last eight decisions and won his last six at home.

Dion Phaneuf scored a power-play goal in his Kings debut. Phaneuf and forward Nate Thompson were traded from Ottawa to the Kings for Marian Gaborik and Nick Shore during the Senators' 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Immigration issues nearly kept Phaneuf from making his Kings' debut. If his immigration paperwork didn't go through in time, Phaneuf wouldn't have been eligible to play. He skated on a fourth defense pair during the morning skate.

Quick made 36 saves. The Kings have lost three straight games.

Reaves opened the scoring at 6:06 of the second period with a blocker-side wrist shot from the top of the circle.

Phaneuf tied it with his power-play goal 1:16 later. His centering pass snuck through Murray's pads and across the line.

NOTES: Sidney Crosby has a 10-game home point streak, while Malkin has points in six straight at home. ... Penguins F Patric Hornqvist, who missed his sixth game with a lower-body injury, was on the ice before Thursday's morning skate. ... Thompson missed the previous four games with the Senators because of a lower-body injury. ... Willie O'Ree, the first African American player in the National Hockey League, was in attendance and visited the Penguins after the team's morning skate. ... Pittsburgh scratched D Chad Ruhwedel, D Matt Hunwick and F Teddy Blueger. Los Angeles sat D Paul LaDue, D Kevin Gravel and F Michael Mersch.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Buffalo on Saturday night.

Penguins: Host Toronto on Saturday night.