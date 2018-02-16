The Latest: Jeffrey Tambor decries ouster from 'Transparent'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the decision to remove Jeffrey Tambor from his Emmy-winning role in the Amazon series "Transparent" (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Jeffrey Tambor says he is "profoundly disappointed" in the way Amazon Studios has handled an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him that led to his removal from the upcoming season of the show "Transparent."

Tambor has denied all wrongdoing. He says in a statement released Thursday that he has never heard specifics of the allegations made against him and repeated his assertion that his departure is the result of what he calls a "toxic politicized atmosphere" on the show.

He also said he was disappointed that series creator Jill Soloway released a statement Thursday saying the decision was made to ensure the safety and dignity of everyone who works on "Transparent."

___

3:30 p.m.

Amazon Studios says "Transparent" star Jeffrey Tambor won't be on the series when it returns for its fifth season.

The decision confirmed Thursday by an Amazon spokeswoman followed the reported conclusion of an internal investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

A representative for Tambor didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The claims against the Emmy-winning actor were made late last year by Tambor's former assistant and an actress on "Transparent," which is about a transgender woman and her family.

Tambor denied the accusations at that time but said that in light of them he didn't see how he could return to the show.

In a statement Thursday, series creator Jill Soloway said action is being taken to ensure the series' workplace "respects the safety and dignity of every individual."