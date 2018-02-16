NWSL announces list of allocated players for this season

CHICAGO (AP) — The National Women's Soccer League has designated 23 Americans and 11 Canadians as allocated players for the upcoming season.

The salaries of allocated players are paid by the U.S. and Canadian soccer federations. The league's nine teams all have at least one allocated American player. Seven teams have an allocated Canadian player.

Among the newcomers on the U.S. allocated list were Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage) and Taylor Smith (Washington Spirit). New Canadians included Adriana Leon (Sky Blue FC) and Rebecca Quinn (Washington Spirit).

Those who are no longer allocated included Sydney Leroux (Orlando Pride), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride) and Meghan Klingenberg (Portland Thorns FC). Morgan Brian, who is playing in France with Lyon, also wasn't allocated. Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe was no longer on Canada's list.