Justice Thomas: confirmation process not what it ought to be

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says he believes that Congress' process for confirming judges and others in government will discourage "some of our best people" from serving.

Speaking at an event at the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson building, directly across from the Capitol, Thomas said Thursday that he doesn't think the confirmation process "is what it ought to be."

Thomas says, "We're going to lose some of our best people who choose not to go through the ordeal."

Thomas' own 1991 confirmation was controversial, with his former employee Anita Hill accusing him of sexual harassment. Thomas denied the allegations in testimony before Congress. He was ultimately confirmed 52 to 48.