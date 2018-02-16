BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

|Brazilian Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Corinthians
|7
|4
|0
|3
|10
|6
|12
|Bragantino
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5
|8
|Ituano
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|5
|7
|Atletico Linense
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|11
|4
|Wednesday, Feb. 14
Bragantino 0, Mirassol 0
Santos 2, Sao Caetano 0
Ferroviaria 2, Santo Andre 1
Botafogo 1, Ponte Preta 1
Corinthians 0, Sao Bento 1
|Thursday, Feb. 15
Novorizontino 0, Red Bull Brasil 2
Palmeiras vs. Atletico Linense 2300 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 17
Santo Andre vs. Bragantino 1830 GMT
Sao Caetano vs. Ferroviaria 2100 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 18
Mirassol vs. Ituano 1200 GMT
Sao Paulo vs. Santos 2000 GMT
Sao Bento vs. Botafogo 2230 GMT
Ponte Preta vs. Palmeiras 2230 GMT
|Monday, Feb. 19
Red Bull Brasil vs. Corinthians 2200 GMT
Atletico Linense vs. Novorizontino 2200 GMT
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
Ituano vs. Sao Paulo 2345 GMT
|Ceara
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|America Mineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atletico Mineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flamengo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sport Recife
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Botafogo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atletico Paranaense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Palmeiras
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bahia BA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sao Paulo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cruzeiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vasco Da Gama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corinthians
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gremio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapecoense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fluminense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vitoria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Internacional
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0