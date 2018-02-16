Honduras opposition denies gang involvement in election

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Leaders of Honduras' political opposition have denied accusations from the president that street gangs tried to swing the November election in their favor through intimidation.

Earlier this week President Juan Orlando Hernandez called for an investigation by the United Nations into whether the powerful MS-13 gang tried to influence the election's outcome. He did not provide evidence of such politically motivated intimidation.

Opposition presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla denied the claim in a news conference Thursday, saying any election fraud was done for Hernandez's government. Nasralla continues to dispute his narrow re-election.

Nasralla called Hernandez's allegations an attempt to distract from the country's political crisis.