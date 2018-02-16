  1. Home
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce separation

By SANDY COHEN , AP Entertainment Writer,Associated Press
2018/02/16 07:25

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are separating.

The couple says in a statement released through her publicist Thursday that the decision to split "was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year."

Aniston and Theroux were engaged in August of 2012 and married in August of 2015. They have no children.

The couple's statement says they would have handled their separation privately, but they wanted to counter tabloid speculation and "convey the truth directly."

They say they intend to maintain love and respect for each other.