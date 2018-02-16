Caribbean spring break: Ideas, prices, post-hurricane news

Thinking about spring break in the Caribbean?

Hopper.com says the most popular Caribbean destinations for spring break are Montego Bay, Jamaica, $479 round-trip; in the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, $500 round-trip, and Punta Cana, $569 round-trip; Nassau in the Bahamas, $612 round-trip, and Oranjestad, Aruba, $567 round-trip.

In the Bahamas, Baha Mar, a new resort complex in Nassau, includes the SLS Baha Mar and Grand Hyatt Baha Mar hotels, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, the Caribbean's largest casino and an ESPA spa. Atlantis Paradise Island completed a redesign of The Cove, a 600-suite hotel.

On storm-damaged islands, some hotels continue renovating, others are up and running. Fort Young Hotel, Dominica's largest hotel, partially reopened in January and is offering a "voluntourism package" that starts at $837 for five nights.