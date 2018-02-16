Batshuayi double delights Dortmund in Europa League

LONDON (AP) — Michy Batshuayi scored twice, the second goal arriving in stoppage time, to earn Borussia Dortmund a 3-2 home win over Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday.

Batshuayi rallied Dortmund with a pair of second-half strikes to give the German side its first victory in European competition this season.

Dortmund hadn't won in nine previous appearances and only joined the Europa League after finishing third in its Champions League group.

Andre Schurrle put Dortmund ahead after 30 minutes, only for Josep Ilicic to score twice for the Italian visitors in the 51st and 56th.

Batshuayi equalized in the 65th minute before grabbing the late winner. He joined Dortmund on loan from Chelsea in the winter transfer window, replacing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his move to Arsenal.

___

NO TURF TROUBLE

Arsene Wenger had expressed concern that his Arsenal team had never practiced, much less played, on an artificial surface like the one at Swedish side Ostersund.

He needn't have worried.

Arsenal had little trouble easing to a 3-0 win thanks to an early strike by Nacho Monreal and passes by Henrikh Mkhitaryan that led to two more goals.

Monreal scored after 13 minutes when he pounced after a shot by Alex Iwobi was saved by goalkeeper Aly Keita.

Mkhitaryan, who joined Arsenal from Manchester United two weeks ago, intercepted a pass in the area before his cross went in off Ostersund player Sotirios Papagiannopoulos in the 24th minute.

Mkhitaryan then laid on the third goal for Mesut Ozil in the 58th minute.

Arsenal was without injured striker Alexandre Lacazette while Aubameyang is ineligible to play in the competition.

Winning the Europa League may be the best chance for Wenger's team to return to the Champions League next season.

Arsenal is sixth in the English Premier League, eight points behind Chelsea, which holds the fourth and last qualifying berth.

___

ELSEWHERE

A hat-trick by Manuel Fernandes led Lokomotiv Moscow to a 3-2 comeback victory at Nice, which had gone 2-0 ahead with a double from Mario Balotelli.

Athletic Bilbao was lifted by two goals from 37-year-old striker Artiz Aduriz in a 3-1 win at Spartak Moscow while AC Milan triumphed 3-0 at Bulgaria's Ludogorets.

Real Sociedad drew 2-2 with Salzburg, Sporting Lisbon won 3-1 at Astana and Marseille defeated Braga 3-0.