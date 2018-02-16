Tiger Woods opens with a 72 at Riviera

Tiger Woods hits his second shot on the third hole during the first round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club Thursday, Feb. 1
Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club Thursday, Feb. 15,
Tiger Woods tosses his putter after missing a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Clu
Tiger Woods, with the gallery looking on, twists as he watches his approach shot from the rough on the 12th hole during the first round of the Genesis
Tom Hoge hits his second shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club Thursday, Feb. 15, 2
From left, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods wait on the 10th green during the first round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Co
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods started by losing his golf ball in the tree and ended by playing from the wrong hole.
In his return to Riviera for the first time in 12 years, he played reasonably well the rest of the way for a 1-over 72 that left him in the middle of the pack and five shots behind the early leaders Thursday in the Genesis Open.
More sunshine made Riviera a stout test. Tom Hoge was at 4-under 67 as the morning side of the draw was finishing. Justin Thomas had a 69 playing in the same group with Woods and Rory McIlroy (71).
Woods had five birdies to make up for his double bogey on the par-5 11th hole when he couldn't find his ball in the tree.