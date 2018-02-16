Vatican denies report Benedict XVI has neurological disease

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican is denying a German tabloid report that suggested Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI is suffering from a neurological disease.

Germany's Neue Post quoted Benedict's 94-year-old brother, the Rev. Georg Ratzinger, as saying the disease was forcing Benedict to use a wheelchair more and more, and that "the biggest worry is that the paralysis will at some point spread to his heart. And then it will be over quickly."

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said Thursday the report was false. He added: "In two months, Benedict XVI turns 91, and as he himself has said recently, is feeling the weight of the years, as is normal for this age."