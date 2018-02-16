Oscar funnyman to show: play up envelope mess, not harassers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedy writer Bruce Vilanch has made nearly two-dozen Oscar ceremonies funny and memorable, and he's got some advice for this year's show.

Vilanch says repeat host Jimmy Kimmel handled last year's best-picture envelope fiasco "brilliantly." Kimmel should use it as fodder on the March 4 show, Vilanch said.

It can also provide comic relief from the sexual misconduct scandal that has roiled Hollywood, Vilanch said: Focusing too much on that topic could make the industry uncomfortable.

Vilanch isn't working on the Oscars airing on ABC this year. Instead, he'll be watching at home, Koosh balls at hand to throw at the screen when his favorite nominees lose.