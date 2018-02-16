Venezuela's President Maduro taking new title: Party crasher

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro says he isn't above crashing a party after his invitation was yanked.

He told international journalists Thursday that he's determined to show up for the Summit of the Americas, a meeting of regional leaders. President Donald Trump is also invited to attend.

Maduro says he'll go by land or sea, rain or shine, so he can to tell the truth about Venezuela.

Showing up in Peru this April could be awkward.

Peru says Maduro is no longer welcomed to the meeting it's hosting.

Peru is backed by a dozen Latin American countries who say Maduro's government is breaking the rules of democracy.

They complain the crisis-wracked country's ruling party is plowing ahead with snap presidential elections stacked in Maduro's favor.