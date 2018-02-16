No bond for man charged with Chicago police officer's death

This undated photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Shomari Legghette. Legghette has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal
This Oct. 19, 2016 photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer. Cmdr. Bauer was killed after a foot chas
Chicago police officers gather for a candlelight vigil for police Cmdr. Paul Bauer outside the Near North District headquarters Wednesday, Feb. 14, 20
James Poole holds a police memorial American flag as he attends a candlelight vigil for Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer outside the Near North Distric
Chicago police officers gather for a candlelight vigil for police Cmdr. Paul Bauer outside the Near North District headquarters Wednesday, Feb. 14, 20
Chicago police officers gather for a candlelight vigil for police Cmdr. Paul Bauer outside the Near North District headquarters Wednesday, Feb. 14, 20
A Chicago police officer shields their candle from the wind as they attend a candlelight vigil for police Cmdr. Paul Bauer outside the Near North Dist
Chicago police officers pass a memorial portrait of Cmdr. Paul Bauer for a candlelight vigil for Bauer outside the Near North District headquarters We
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has denied bond for a man with a long criminal history who is charged in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police commander.
A Cook County courtroom was filled with police officers at 44-year-old Shomari Legghette's hearing Thursday, including Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Legghette wore sweatpants and a Chicago Bears shirt along with shackles around his wrist and ankles. Legghette is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics in the death of Cmdr. Paul Bauer.
Police say Legghette was in downtown Chicago on Tuesday afternoon when he ran away as officers investigating drug dealing approached him. Bauer attempted to hold Legghette until other officers arrived but the two struggled and fell down a stairwell before Legghette allegedly shot him.