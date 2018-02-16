No bond for man charged with Chicago police officer's death

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has denied bond for a man with a long criminal history who is charged in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police commander.

A Cook County courtroom was filled with police officers at 44-year-old Shomari Legghette's hearing Thursday, including Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Legghette wore sweatpants and a Chicago Bears shirt along with shackles around his wrist and ankles. Legghette is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics in the death of Cmdr. Paul Bauer.

Police say Legghette was in downtown Chicago on Tuesday afternoon when he ran away as officers investigating drug dealing approached him. Bauer attempted to hold Legghette until other officers arrived but the two struggled and fell down a stairwell before Legghette allegedly shot him.