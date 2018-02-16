Shulkin to pay back some expenses after Europe trip faulted

WASHINGTON (AP) — Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is pledging to repay more than $4,000 for his wife's airfare for an 11-day trip to Europe that mixed business and sightseeing.

Shulkin says he accepts responsibility for making mistakes after a government investigation found he improperly accepted Wimbledon tennis tickets.

The report by the agency's internal watchdog also concluded that Shulkin's staff lied that he was getting an award to justify his wife accompanying him at taxpayer expense on the July trip to England and Denmark.

He's told the House Veterans' Affairs Committee that the "optics of this are not good" and that he wants to "make things right" by repaying costs.

Several lawmakers have chided him for apparent misuse of taxpayer money and called on him to better explain his actions.