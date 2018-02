Iran president meets with religious scholars in India trip

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Iran's president has said that his country is ready to help promote dialogue as a way to end bloodshed in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Hassan Rouhani made the comments Thursday to religious scholars in the in southern Indian city of Hyderabad.

Rouhani will meet Saturday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Rouhani's visit comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to end an international deal reached with Iran in 2015 over its nuclear program that ended economic sanctions imposed on the country.

This poses a challenge for India, which is helping Iran develop the Chabahar Port for trade with Afghanistan.