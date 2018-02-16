US Bank pays $613 million over money laundering charges

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Bancorp is paying $613 million to settle allegations the bank had poor anti-money laundering controls, which put the bank repeatedly at risk of being used as a conduit for criminals.

U.S. Bank will pay $453 million to the U.S. Treasury through the Southern District of New York; $70 million to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a government agency tasked with handling money laundering cases; $15 million to the Federal Reserve; and $75 million to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Regulators say the Minneapolis-based bank "willfully" violated the Bank Secrecy Act, failing to report suspicious activity. Bank employees failed to fill out reports appropriately, impeding the ability for law enforcement to do their jobs.

In a statement, U.S. Bank said it has restructured its anti-money laundering program.