Trump letter from 2005 cites Pamuk, Philip Roth

NEW YORK (AP) — The letter to the editor was published Sept. 11, 2005, in The New York Times.

Responding to a recent book review, its author cites John Updike, Philip Roth and Orhan Pamuk among those he has read.

Further down, a more familiar voice emerges. It refers to one writer as a "loser" and notes that his own books had been praised as "classics."

The letter was signed "Donald Trump."

Consistent doubts have been raised about Trump's reading capacities, but the 2005 letter reflects at least some knowledge of contemporary literature. Critics wonder who wrote it.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.